Chernobyl fungus could protect astronauts from radiation on deep-space missions

The effect of radiation is a specific issue for long-duration spaceflights to areas such as Mars

Scientists from the University of North Carolina Charlotte, Stanford University and the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics established the research study task, which utilized the fungus Cladosporium sphaerospermum. A petri meal including the fungus was kept track of by astronauts on the International Space Station, according to Phys.org.

“Growth of Cladosporium sphaerospermum and its capability to attenuate ionizing radiation, was studied aboard the International Space Station (ISS) over a time of 30 days, as an analog to habitation on the surface of Mars,” scientists discussed in the abstract released in bioRxiv.

The research study discovered that the fungus can be grown in area.

“Through the style of a subtle yet basic speculative setup, executed as a little single payload, it could be revealed that the melanized fungus C. sphaerospermum can be cultivated in LEO [Low Earth Orbit], while based on the distinct microgravity and radiation environment of the ISS,” the scientists composed. “Growth characteristics further suggested that the fungus not only adapts to but thrives on and shields against space radiation, in accordance with analogous Earth-based studies.”

