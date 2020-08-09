Cher Snaps As She Accuses Trump Of The ‘Torture And Killing’ Of 160K Americans

One month after the liberal pop star Cher declared that Donald Trump “kills Americans without a thought,” she is doubling down on this outrageous claims, declaring that the president is accountable for the “torture and killing” of 160,000 Americans.

Cher started her tweet on Friday by stating that there is a “chance” Trump will follow through with the cash and advantages he guaranteed the American individuals.

This most likely described Trump’s Friday night interview in which he talked about upcoming executive orders to postpone the payroll tax and trainee loan payments and extend welfare, in addition to an order needing medical insurance business to cover pre-existing conditions.

However, that’s when Cher’s tweet went totally off the rails; she implicated Trump of attempting to conserve his “mammoth ass” after offering his soul to Vladimir Putin and torturing and killing 160,000Americans This is unquestionably a recommendation to the coronavirus death rates, with Cher easily disregarding the reality that COVID-19 come from China and has actually eliminated countless individuals all over the world.