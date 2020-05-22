Cher sheds tears of joy as Pakistan’s loneliest elephant wins freedom | World news

The plight of the animal recognized as Pakistan’s loneliest elephant is ready to return to an finish after a court docket declared he must be free of Islamabad zoo – a lot to the delight of his longtime champion, pop icon Cher.

Kaavan, the 33-year-old Asian elephant from Sri Lanka, has been the main focus of a four-year marketing campaign by Cher to safe his launch from Murghazar Zoo in Pakistan’s capital, after the singer noticed photos of the elephant dwelling alone and held miserably in chains in a small enclosure, with solely a small soiled pond to play in.

On Thursday, Islamabad excessive court docket dominated that Kaavan must be freed, and ordered wildlife officers to seek the advice of with Sri Lanka to seek out him a “suitable sanctuary” inside 30 days.

The news was met with triumph by Cher, who declared it to be one of the best moments of her life. Writing on twitter, Cher mentioned tears have been rolling down her face on the determination. She thanked the Pakistani authorities after which merely tweeted “Pakistani”.

The life of Kaavan has turn out to be one of turmoil. He arrived in Pakistan as a one-year-old, a present to former dictator General Zia-ul-Haq from the Sri Lankan authorities, however started to be held in chains in 2002 when zookeepers have been involved about his more and more violent tendencies.









Cher mentioned it was one of the best moments of her life. Photograph: Georg Hochmuth/AFP/Getty Images



He started to indicate additional misery after his mate Saheli, who arrived from Bangladesh in 1990, died in 2012. No different firm was introduced in for him, regardless of elephants being sociable animals who want companions, and he started to be recognized as Pakistan’s loneliest elephant, slicing a sorry determine within the zoo.

Kaavan’s woes continued till not too long ago. Last yr his keepers have been suspended for stealing his meals and some months in the past it was found that wild boars had been breaking into his enclosure and stealing his bread and fruit. Kaavan was additionally discovered to be severely dehydrated.

In 2016, his case was taken up by Cher, who despatched a consultant to the zoo to attempt to get him launched from captivity, and a petition for his freedom had a whole lot of thousand of signatures.

The singer mentioned she might barely imagine Kaavan’s freedom was now secured. “It’s so emotional for us that I have to sit down,” tweeted Cher.