Chennai City perfecting the art of scouting and transfers

A club can spend lots of money and build a squad full of stars. But there’s a more challenging way to run a club, but also one that’s more rewarding and indicative of its commitment to the future – by creating stars. I-League club Chennai City fall in the second category.

Indian Super League (ISL) club Bengaluru FC recently announced the signing of full-back Ajith Kumar from Chennai City. The 23-year-old’s sale to the ISL club is the latest feather in the cap of the management at Chennai City. Ajith joins Nandhakumar Sekar (Odisha FC), Michael Soosairaj (to Jamshedpur and then ATK Mohun Bagan), Romario Jesuraj (FC Goa), Edwin Vanspaul (Chennaiyin) and Sinivasan Pandian (Chennaiyin) in the list of players transfers which has earned Chennai City a sizeable fee in the last few years.

Add Pedro Manzi’s sale to Japanese second division club Albirex for a record fee and the numbers become even more impressive.

At Chennai City, they are okay to sell talented players because they are supremely confident in their ability to keep finding new ones. “There are certain players who will do well for a few years and when it is time for them to go to the next milestone, we let them leave with our best wishes,” club…