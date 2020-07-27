Chengdu Consulate Closure Likely to Slow US Information Gathering on Tibet

China’s closing on Monday of the U.S. consulate in Chengdu, a relocation taken in retaliation for Washington’s shutdown recently of a Chinese consulate in Houston, will now hinder U.S. efforts to collect information on human rights offenses in Tibet and other Tibetan- occupied locations of western China, sources stated.

Beijing’s consulate in Houston was bought closed following claims that the center was being utilized as a base for Chinese spying– a claim that China’s foreign ministry has actually rejected, while making comparable claims about the activities of U.S. workers based in Chengdu.

Chengdu is the capital of Sichuan province, whose mountainous western part belonged to the historical Tibetan area ofKham Diplomats in the U.S. consulate in the city of 16 million had actually kept an eye on Tibetan concerns in Sichuan and in the large Tibet Autonomous Region to the west.

The loss of the Chengdu consulate will now slow U.S. capability to gather information on the human rights scenario in Tibet and in northwestern China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, Sophie Richardson–China director at the New York- based group Human Rights Watch– informed RFA’s Tibetan Service.

“From the perspective of gathering good information about what’s going on in relation to Tibetan areas and Uyghur areas, this is a real problem,” Richardson stated.

“That consulate has really been an important post for years in collecting first-hand information, and it’s not clear whether or when the State Department will be able to resume that operation in particular,” she stated.

Focus for US criticism

China targeted the Chengdu consulate for closure due to the fact that Tibet and Xinjiang are the primary focus for U.S. criticism of China’s human rights record in ethnic minority locations, stated Tenzin Lhadon, a scientist at the Dharamsala, India- based Tibet Policy Institute.

“China regards the Chengdu consulate as a conduit for U.S. intelligence gathering on the real situation in Xinjiang and Tibet,” Lhadon stated, including, “Therefore, China has actually turned off this light that shone on [these places] in a tit-for-tat procedure of retaliation.”

The United States this month enforced sanctions on top Chinese Communist Party authorities in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR) considered accountable for a large network of internment camps, where authorities are thought to have actually held up to 1.8 million Uyghurs and other Muslim ethnic minorities considering that April 2017.

‘Free check Tibet’

“There is already hardly any space to discuss the human rights situation in Tibet,” Tsering Tsomo, executive director of the Dharamsala- based Tibetan Centre for Human Rights and Democracy, stated, likewise speaking to RFA.

“And now, with the forced closing of the Chengdu consulate, even the little hope there was for human rights protections and China’s accountability in Tibet is gone. Now, China will have free rein in Tibet, and will make things go from bad to worse,” she stated.

Even prior to the consulate in Chengdu was closed, “American diplomats had very little access to Tibetan areas,” stated Matteo Mecacci, president of the Washington- based International Campaign for Tibet advocacy group.

“This was made clear by the report of the State Department on the Reciprocal Access to Tibet Act,” Mecacci stated, including that the earlier U.S. Tibetan Policy Act of 2002 needs the U.S. administration to continue to keep an eye on the scenario in Tibet.

“And so whether the Chengdu consulate is there or not, we are confident that the State Department will continue to work to fulfill this requirement.”



Reported by RFA’s TibetanService Translated by DorjeeDamdul Written in English by Richard Finney.