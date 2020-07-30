CHENGDAO PS4 Controller Wireless 2020 New Skull Design High Performance Dual Shock Gamepad for Playstation 4/Pro/Slim/PC with Audio Function, Mini LED(Skull)



Price: $49.90

(as of Jul 30,2020 05:19:47 UTC – Details)





【Upgraded Version 2020】PS4 Controller Skull Design is widely compatible with PS4/PS4 Pro/PC and Laptop（Win7/8/8.1/10）. You can enjoy most of games in multiple platforms with gamepad.

【New Ways to Play】The playstation 4 controller is composed of 3D acceleration sensor and G gyro sensor, and 6-axis sensing function. Support PS4 touch and panel key functions, equipped with speakers and 3.5mm headphone jack, to give players a more real gaming experience.

【Double Shock & Six-Axis】PS4 Controller Wireless has dual built-in shock Motion motors, which gives you different intensity feedback and more authentic game experience.

【Humanized Design & High-Sensitive Controller】The feel, shape, and sensitivity of the controller analog sticks and trigger buttons have been enhanced to offer players absolute control for all games. Better grip feeling fit your hands more comfortably, long time operation will not be you feel tired.

【Special Gift】 This Wireless Bluetooth controller for PlayStation 4, can be good gifts for friend’s birthday, Valentine’s Day and Children Day, will make your friends, your boyfriend/ girlfriend or children happy everyday!