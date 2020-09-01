Cheng Lei: Australian TV host detained in China

The Australian federal government got a “formal notification” of Cheng Lei’s detention on August 14, according to a declaration launched by Marise Payne, Australia’s minister for foreign affairs. Consular authorities consulted with her by video chat on August 27.

Payne informed Sydney radio station 2GB that Cheng was being detained in China without charge and might be held “for months.”

“The process within the Chinese system does not require the laying of charges at this point, but we’ll continue to seek information about that and how long can she be detained without having charges laid under the Chinese system,” she informed the radio station.

In a declaration, Cheng’s household stated they were in “close consultation” with the Australian federal government.

“[We are] doing everything we can as a family to support Cheng Lei,” the declaration stated. “In China, due process will be observed and we look forward to a satisfactory and timely conclusion to the matter.” Cheng was an organisation anchor on CGTN, the worldwide arm of China’s state-owned broadcaster CCTV, which has actually considering that scrubbed all referral to her from its site and social networks. According to a since deleted profile of her, Cheng signed up with the Beijing- based broadcaster in 2012, following a nine-year stint with the United States monetary news network CNBC. She was among CGTN’s leading anchors, helming the everyday “Global Business” program, performing prominent interviews, in addition to driving “content innovation” and participating in unique tasks. In her extra …

