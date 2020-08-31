Cheng Lei: Australian journalist detained in China

image copyrightGetty Images image caption Cheng Lei worked as a reporter in Beijing and covered events such as the National People’s Congress

Authorities in China have detained an Australian journalist working for its state media, Australia’s foreign ministry confirmed.

Cheng Lei, an Australian citizen, worked for CGTN, a government-run English news channel in Beijing.

She has been held for two weeks, Australia’s foreign ministry said.

Relations between the two countries are tense. In July, Australia’s government warned that people travelling to China were at increased risk of detention.

Australia has played a leading role in calling for an official investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic in China.