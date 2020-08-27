Chen Guangcheng: Chinese dissident brought to US by Obama administration attacks Democrats at RNC

While he revealed appreciation at the time, Chen has actually become a regular and strong critic of the Obama administration and Democratic politics in basic– with critics implicating him of embracing ring-wing views and conspiracy theories. Ahead of his speech at the RNC, he tweeted a video of a pro-Trump demonstrator ruining a Black Lives Matter display screen in New York, with the caption “freedom.”

In his speech, provided by video to the convention, Chen assaulted “the policy of appeasement of former administrations — including Obama and Biden,” which he stated had “allowed the CCP to infiltrate and corrode different aspects of the global community.”

Chen applauded Trump for leading the battle “to stop China’s aggression,” and contacted Americans “to support, vote, and fight for President Trump for the sake of the world.”

Tough on China Relations with Beijing have actually plunged under Trump, who has actually made being difficult on China a crucial slab of his reelection project. In a speech Tuesday , Trump’s secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, likewise inveighed versus Beijing and applauded Trump for pulling …

