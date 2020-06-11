The rollout of ‘chemotherapy buses’ and a life-saving form of radiotherapy will be fast-tracked to help cancer sufferers during the coronavirus lockdown.

NHS England has announced it is increasing treatment options outside of hospital, including the introduction of “chemo buses” so people can receive potentially life-saving care with no to travel long distances.

Although some cancer treatments which weaken the immune system experienced to be paused before the pandemic eases, almost 30,000 people started treatment during March.





Four cancer buses, based at North Middlesex University Hospital in London and Airedale NHS Trust in Yorkshire, have seen about 60 sessions go ahead daily.

The buses have space for clinical teams to give chemo to four patients at a time, either directly outside the hospital or in a convenient location for patients.

NHS England has additionally announced it’s accelerating the utilization of stereotactic ablative radiotherapy (SABR), which works on the higher dose than standard radiotherapy.

It is hoped this may cut the amount of hospital visits potentially susceptible cancer patients need to make for treatment sessions from about 30 to five.

Hospitals have also somewhat increased the utilization of chemo in the home, with local pharmacy teams and community nurses providing the service to reduce cancer patients’ risk of exposure to herpes.

At the Clatterbridge Cancer Centre in Merseyside, the number of people being treated at home has increased by 15 percent during the outbreak, with 285 patients in the area having oral chemotherapy delivered to their door by local volunteers.

The news comes after a study by the NHS Federation agreed having an Independent investigation which unmasked NHS waiting lists could hit 10 million by the end with this year.

Sir Simon Stevens, NHS leader, said: “While the NHS has pulled out all the stops to take care of nearly 100,000 older and susceptible patients that have needed emergency hospital treatment for COVID-19, staff also have worked hard to sustain other services including A&E, maternity care and treatment for urgent and emergency conditions.

“While it’s perhaps unsurprising that as Covid-19 peaked in April there was a big drop in the number of people coming forward for check-ups, now is the time to do so where people have an issue.

“Hospitals are going to great lengths to deliver care and treatment for patients in a safe space, from online consultations to chemo buses and Covid-free surgical hubs. The NHS is also accelerating access to new treatment options, including SABR – a potentially life-saving form of precision radiotherapy for people with cancer.”