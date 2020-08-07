‘Chemical substance’ poured through York City Hall, $350,000 in destruction as police say suspect is in custody

A Philadelphia man is facing charges after he allegedly caused damage to York City Hall on Wednesday night.

YORK, Pa. — York City officials call the damage inside York City Hall ‘significant’ and it is unclear when the building will be able to fully reopen again.

The path of destruction, officials said, damaged the City’s phone lines and internet and also left the server dripping with liquid.

“There was a chemical substance that was poured over most of the equipment, our servers, the phone system, our internet access,” said City of York spokesperson, Philip Given who later added, “the IT Department is located directly across from a janitor closet, janitorial closet, so the suspicion is that most of that substance came from that closet.”

On Wednesday crews were hard at work fixing four doors as well at the building. But, city officials said the long-term impact has yet to be seen.