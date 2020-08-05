Chemical blamed for Beirut explosion under scrutiny

As Lebanese authorities blame a stock of 2,700 tonnes of ammonium nitrate for the blast that ravaged swaths of Beirut, professionals have actually questioned why such an explosive product was saved for so long, so near the heart of the city of more than 2m individuals.

The chemical substance is a low-cost and reliable fertiliser favoured by farmers for their winter season crops, however likewise an explosive item and searched for active ingredient for terrorist bombmakers.

Lebanese authorities stated the ammonium nitrate had actually been saved in a storage facility at Beirut port, which rests on the northern suggestion of the capital, in what Prime Minister Hassan Diab referred to as a “dangerous” storage facility for 6 years.

Hamish de Bretton-Gordon, a previous leader of the UK’s chemical and biological weapons routine, stated an inhabited location was a “strange place” to save such a powerful product.

“It looks like the first explosion created a fire, which became the accelerant to create the ammonium nitrate explosion itself,” he stated, including that typical practice would be to transfer the product on really safe and secure fire-resistant containers, compartmentalise them thoroughly and ensure there is no distance to fire or source of ignition. “You would also want to ensure excellent security around the perimeter.”

Julia Meehan, handling …