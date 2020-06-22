Cheltenham 0 – 3 Northampton

Northampton launched a sensational comeback to reach the League Two play-off final as they beat Cheltenham 3-0 to overturn a two-goal first-leg deficit.

Goals from Vadaine Oliver and two from Callum Morton sealed a stunning win for the Cobblers, earning a 3-2 aggregate victory on Monday night.

Cheltenham had earned a 2-0 lead to buying from the initial leg, but looked uncertain of how to overcome the fixture throughout at the Jonny-Rocks Stadium. They become the first team in League Two history to win their first leg away tie by two goals or even more and don’t make the ultimate.

Northampton, meanwhile, will head to Wembley on Monday, June 29. They will face Exeter, who saw off Colchester earlier in the day.

Northampton make history to attain Wembley

Northampton celebrate a famous win



Keith Curle insisted after the first leg that the tie wasn’t over, and his side just needed to score the first goal. And that first goal came after just nine minutes as Nicky Adams whipped an excellent cross set for Oliver, who had peeled away at the far post to head in.

Northampton were taking the game to Cheltenham, plus they could have levelled things on 43 minutes when Charlie Goode found Oliver with a deep ball in to the box, but he could only head over from six yards. Anywhere on target plus it would have been a goal.

Somewhat fortuitously, however, they did find a 2nd just before the hour mark. It originated from a corner on 57 minutes as a ricochet in the box struck the top of Morton, and despite him once you know little about any of it, it had enough power on it to fly home from close range.

Morton then sealed the turnaround on 77 minutes. A disastrous bit of defending from Will Boyle allowed Michael Harriman in to shoot from 10 yards. His effort was turned onto the post by Owen Evans, but Morton reacted quickest to show the ball in.

Man of the Match – Callum Morton

Callum Morton scored twice as Northampton earned a sensational comeback win to reach the League Two play-off final



An outstanding performance from the young striker. Not only did his two goals turn the tie from the defeat for Northampton to a victory, he ran his socks off for his side and did not give Cheltenham’s defenders an additional to breathe all night.

What the managers said…

Cheltenham’s Michael Duff: “We got beaten up, no doubt about this. We did not compete with them physically and that is the first time that’s happened this year. When you never do the fundamentals and they get it done very well.

“The first 10-15 minutes I don’t think we won a second ball. They scored a goal and we took a backwards step. We didn’t do any part of what got us in this position and it’s unfortunate we’ve turned that performance in on the night tonight.”

Northampton’s Keith Curle: “That epitomised what we’re trying to build at the football club. Plenty of hard work went in behind the scenes from all of the staff and made sure they offer us platform to perform. Then it’s about me doing my job and keeping the players believing in what we’re about. Some may say it’s not pleasing on a person’s eye, but I bet it generates great tv.

“I said a week ago that the initial goal was vitally important, when it came was immaterial. I showed them the documentary about when Arsenal had to beat Liverpool 2-0 [to win the Division One title in 1989] and other clips of the success this club has already established. We labored on the mental side and made sure it had been all positives.”

What’s next?

Northampton will face Exeter in the Sky Bet League Two play-off final on Monday, June 29 at Wembley. Kick-off reaches 7.30pm. Watch the overall game live on Sky Sports Football from 7pm; kick-off reaches 7.30pm.