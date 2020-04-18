Chelsea’s Willian admits coronavirus fears even if football returns behind closed doors | Football News



















0:58



Willian states he is fretted about passing coronavirus onto his household if football returns prematurely

Willian states he is fretted about passing coronavirus onto his household if football returns prematurely

Willian states he is fretted about going back to the football pitch with Chelsea, even behind closed doors, as a result of the threat of capturing the coronavirus.

The Brazil worldwide states he fears jeopardizing his household by returning prematurely, regardless of video games readied to be played without followers in arenas.

Following a conference in between clubs on Friday, the Premier League has actually claimed football will just return with the complete assistance of the federal government.

Medical methods were gone over, as Premier League clubs joined in desiring the period to be finished.

All gamers, trains as well as suit authorities would certainly require to be examined prior to video games might be played behind closed doors.

Willian claimed: “I believe it’s not a negative suggestion (to return behind closed doors) however they need to recognize extremely thoroughly what’s mosting likely to occur.

Willian has 5 objectives as well as 5 helps in 28 Premier League ready Chelsea this period

“Maybe a gamer can have the infection as well as we bet each various other. I bet a person as well as I obtain the infection after that I go home after the video game to stick with my household as well as pass the infection to my partner or little girls.

“So we have to be careful about that.”

Willian confessed he was worried, as was the remainder of the Chelsea team, after it was revealed that Callum Hudson-Odoi examined favorable for COVID-19

Chelsea’s having fun as well as training personnel needed to self-isolate for 14 days prior to Willian was enabled to go back to Brazil to be with his household.

“Yes, I think not only me, but the whole team was worried about that,” Willian included.

Callum Hudson-Odoi examined favorable for coronavirus in March

“Because he (Callum Hudson-Odoi) went to the video game versus Everton as well as mosted likely to the clothing space, we drank hands as well as embraced each various other.

“So afterwards, when he examined favorable for the coronavirus, I believe every person was fretted about it. But none people really felt any kind of signs afterwards.

“So everyone is healthy, nobody had a problem after that game and week. That was good.”

Willian is among 57 Premier League gamers that can leave their clubs on July 1.

The 31- year-old’s agreement with Chelsea upright June 30 as well as he has formerly claimed an expansion was not likely.

Willian as well as Pedro are 2 of 57 Premier League gamers that can leave their clubs on July 1

The Brazilian, however, states he will certainly not bow out the club at the end of his bargain as well as will certainly play up until completion of the period.

“Of course, I want to give everything for Chelsea until the end like I always have done,” Willian claimed.

“Until completion of my agreement, up until completion of the organization, as an example. But I do not recognize what can occur. Because every person understands that my agreement surfaces on June 30.

“So we have to discuss about that. I have to discuss with the club to see what we are going to do. But for me, from my side, I have no problem to play until the end of the season.”