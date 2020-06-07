Chelsea’s Timo Werner move a real statement of intent, say Sunday Supplement panel | Football News



















Matt Law thinks Chelsea have laid down a marker using their move for Werner

Chelsea’s expected £50m capture of RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner demonstrates Frank Lampard’s side really mean business next season, in line with the Sunday Supplement panel.

Chelsea have agreed a deal in principle to sign the Germany international, who has a €55m (£49.4m) release clause which expires on June 15, and have offered a £200,000-a-week contract to convince the 24-year-old to move to Stamford Bridge come july 1st.

Werner – who has scored an impressive 25 Bundesliga goals so far this campaign – had also interested Liverpool and Manchester United, however the Blues have finally stolen a march on the Premier League rivals in a move that signals the club’s intentions in the years ahead.

“Chelsea have agreed with Werner this week to move to Stamford Bridge at the end of the season, there is an agreement between club and player,” Matt Law – the Daily Telegraph’s Football News Correspondent – told the Sunday Supplement.

A lot of individuals have been taken by surprise that Chelsea have moved so quickly on such a big deal right in the middle of the coronavirus crisis Matt Law, the Daily Telegraph’s Football News Correspondent

“He has a release clause in the area of £53m, which will get activated, and everybody expects that to undergo.

“A lot of people have been taken by surprise that Chelsea have moved so quickly on such a big deal right at the center of the coronavirus crisis before the season has restarted, to agree to spend £53m and reported wages of around £200,000 weekly for a player like Werner.

Werner has scored 31 goals in total up to now this season

“Clearly it shows their intent, it’s a real statement from their store that they are all set to go again, they are willing to spend and it puts pressure on others even as we are hearing that Tottenham and Arsenal are having to check out loans and free transfers this next market.

“Liverpool were certainly interested in Werner, but decided that during this coronavirus crisis they did not want to commit to that sort of money. So Chelsea have put their marker down for everyone else with that deal.”

Unlike the majority of Europe’s elite clubs come july 1st, however, Chelsea are actually in healthy position when it comes to their dealings in transfer market, as Law explains.

“Chelsea are in an incredibly strong position in all of this,” said Law. “The timing did out so strangely for them simply because they could not spend any money last summer, while also getting into £130m for Eden Hazard and they sold Alvaro Morata and I believe the money for him comes through come july 1st for around £48m.

1:16 Sky Sports pundit Alan McInally believes Werner will be a good fit at Chelsea and says the player’s versatility is likely to make him a huge asset at Stamford Bridge Sky Sports pundit Alan McInally believes Werner will be a good fit at Chelsea and says the player’s versatility is likely to make him a huge asset at Stamford Bridge

“They couldn’t sign anybody last summer because they had a ban and then they certainly were not able to register January simply because they could not obtain the targets they wanted to.

“Then all of a sudden they find themselves in a summer where they’ve money in the financial institution from deals like Morata and Hazard that has are available in, they have perhaps not spent anything in the last two windows.

2:01 After Chelsea agreed a deal in principle to sign Werner, we look back at some of his most readily useful goals for Germany After Chelsea agreed a deal in principle to sign Werner, we look right back at some of his best goals for Germany

“They are in a position in an attempt to take some advantage through this for the reason that they have been spending less. And they’ve all these young players coming through who themselves are becoming more and more valuable over recent months through Lampard playing them and through them succeeding so well.

“And then all of a sudden they can supplement it with going back into the market, so they look very well placed to really have a good go at things and to maybe take advantage of some other clubs not being able to do what they can do.”