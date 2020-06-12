Chelsea’s Mason Mount says he has grown on and off pitch this season | Football News



















0:57



Mason Mount says his first season in Premier League has been a learning curve, and he can’t wait to be playing again

Mason Mount says his first season in Premier League has been a learning curve, and he can’t wait to be playing again

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount says he’s grown “on and off the pitch” throughout his first season in the first team at Stamford Bridge.

Mount, who had been brought in to the first team by manager Frank Lampard after working together with him at Derby last season, says that he’s matured as a player and as an individual since time for South West London.

“There’s been ups and downs, but the main thing for me coming out of this season is how much I’ve learnt and grown as a player, on and off the pitch,” said Mount.

“Also just how much I’ve learnt playing against some of the best players in the world. It’s my first season in the Premier League and, as a boy, I dreamt of playing in the Premier League.

“For me to have my first season, make loads of debuts and score some goals has meant so much to me.”

A Villa vs Chelsea Live on

Chelsea simply take on Aston Villa on their first game straight back, live on Sky Sports, with the Blues trying to solidify their spot in the top four.

Mount scored in the reverse fixture at Stamford Bridge and the 21-year-old says he can not wait to have back playing.

“It’s been a long time. It’s been quite tough at home, but it’ll be brilliant to be back,” Mount said.

“We’re all raring to go and raring to get the games going again, that’s what we love doing. Obviously starting training, going through the phases, it’s been really good. I’m very excited to be back.”