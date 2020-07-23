Chelsea’s defence is a massive problem, says Jamie Carragher | Football News



















FREE TO ENJOY: Highlights from Liverpool’s win over Chelsea

Perhaps it was fitting that Chelsea must end up being the very first going to group this season to score 3 Premier League objectives in a video game at Anfield– and still trek from the pitch having actually been well beaten.

Liverpool’s 5-3 triumph on Wednesday night guaranteed there was a celebration environment on the night that Jurgen Klopp’s side existed with the Premier League prize.

For Frank Lampard, the point that they required to ensure Champions League football next season avoided them as their protective weak points were laid bare once again.

The 5 objectives yielded at Anfield mean Chelsea have now allow 54 this season. That is more than any other top-half group. More even than Crystal Palace and Brighton.

If Wolves discover the internet at Stamford Bridge on Sunday – a video game in which Chelsea might now require a result to end up in the leading 4 – it will equal their worst ever protective record in the Premier League age. It is currently their worst record of Roman Abramovich’s long reign.

Kepa Arrizabalaga was managed extremely little security versusLiverpool There were far larger problems on the night. But the suspicion stays that Chelsea need an upgrade in the goalkeeping department if they are to accomplish their aspirations.

That is definitely the view of Jamie Carragher, on co-commentary for Sky Sports at Anfield.

Chelsea will go no even more unless they alter the goalkeeper. Jamie Carragher

” I understand they keep purchasing a great deal of aggressors however you see the number of objectives they have actually yielded. I believe a great deal of that is down to the goalkeeper, if I am being absolutely truthful.

“It is an area that – if they want to compete with Liverpool and Manchester City – they will have to rectify in the summer.”

Kepa’s hidden numbers this season have actually been worrying and compare unfavourably with his peers.

The expected-goals information recommends that he must have yielded around 34 objectives this season based upon the post-shot analysis of the efforts that he has actually dealt with.

Instead, he has actually yielded 47 objectives.

That suggests that he has actually allowed possibly 13 more objectives this season than the typical goalkeeper. No other top-half goalkeeper in the Premier League is down on the average by even 4 objectives not to mention 13.

It is a depressing record that has expense Chelsea points.

But the lesson of Anfield is that Lampard might sign any goalkeeper on the planet and still have issues if the shortages so obvious in front of Kepa are not resolved.

Liverpool’s 3rd objective showcased another glaring defect. Chelsea are not able to handle corners into their charge box. Georginio Wijnaldum had far excessive time to discover the internet.

“It is another shocking goal for Chelsea to give away,” statedCarragher “They do not handle the very first ball and they do not respond to the 2nd one.

“They are the worst group in the Premier League that I have actually seen safeguarding corners.

“They have changed system at various times – man-marking and zonal. Whatever they have tried does not seem to work.”

The numbers support the argument. Chelsea have actually now yielded 10 objectives from corners in the Premier League this season.

Only bottom club Norwich have actually yielded more.

However, as Carragher described, that is not the entire story.

“Maybe they don’t have the worst record in terms of conceding goals but the top teams don’t concede as many corners as the teams down the bottom, so their actual ratio of goals conceded to corners conceded is horrific,” he included.

Again, the numbers highlight his point.

While Norwich have actually yielded 257 corners this season, more than any other group in the Premier League, Chelsea have actually needed to deal with far less.

In reality, Chelsea have actually yielded just 131 corners. That is less than every other group in the Premier League with the exception of Manchester City.

As a result, the ratio of objectives yielded to corners dealt with is damning.

These data reveal that Chelsea have actually yielded a objective from every 13 th corner. Unlucky for some? This is okay luck, this is a group that is not safeguarding all right. Every other Premier League group averages a minimum of 20 corners dealt with for each objective yielded.

Such objectives are normally thought about inexpensive however there is absolutely nothing inexpensive about Chelsea’s tries to enhance their fortunes ahead of the upcoming season. The prominent finalizings of Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner have actually currently been verified.

But Carragher thinks that the protective principles need to likewise enhance.

Without that, simply as held true versus Liverpool at Anfield, all the effort and resourcefulness on display screen at the other end of the pitch will continue to be weakened.

“This is a massive problem for Chelsea,” stated Carragher.

“They have got to sort this out. Yes, Werner is coming in. Ziyech from Ajax. There is talk of Kai Havertz as well, an attacking player. It gets supporters excited but it means nothing if you do not sort out that back four – that back three and certainly that goalkeeper.”

