Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi arrested after 4am row with glamour model while breaking lockdown as ambulance is called – Armenian News

England ahead Callum Hudson-Odoi was arrested on Sunday while breaching lockdown at 4am with a model he had actually satisfied online.

Officers mosted likely to the 19- year- old Chelsea celebrity’s West London penthouse after a lady sounded cops as well as an ambulance, The Sun records.

Hudson-Odoi, that has actually had coronavirus, is claimed to have actually asked her to see him putting on underwear.

It is thought the 19- year- old made get in touch with wth the female on social networks on Saturday prior to welcoming her to his penthouse.

Chelsea winger Hudson-Odoi as well as the model are claimed to have actually traded frisky messages that meant having “fun” with each other.

The female revealed him an option of photos of herself in x-rated clothing.

Hudson-Odoi, that evaluated favorable for Covid-19 in March, is believed to have actually sent out an automobile to accumulate her for a journey throughout the funding to his West London house.

But a lady later on called for an ambulance as well as the cops.