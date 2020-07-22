Chelsea Women sign Canada international Jessie Fleming | Football News





Jessie Fleming has actually played 77 times for Canada

Chelsea Women have actually signed Canada international midfielder Jessie Fleming on a three-year agreement.

The 22- year-old signs up with the WSL champs on her very first expert agreement, having actually invested 4 years with the UCLA Bruins soccer group where she scored 25 objectives in 75 video games.

Fleming, who was born in London, Ontario, made her international launching at 15 and has actually played 77 times for Canada, consisting of the World Cup in 2015 and 2019.

She was likewise part of the group which won a bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

“I knew I really wanted to play in the WSL, I think the league is doing really well right now and there is a ton of fantastic players in the league so that really excited me,” Fleming informed the club site.

“For Chelsea, it was the players here and I wanted to be in a challenging environment.”

Fleming ends up being Chelsea’s 3rd brand-new finalizing, following the arrival of midfielder Melanie Leupolz and winger Niamh Charles.

“Jessie is one of the top young players in the world, so for us to beat a lot of other clubs for her signature is a testament to the work that has been done here for a number of years,” stated Chelsea supervisor Emma Hayes.