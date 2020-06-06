Chelsea Women: Emma Hayes says WSL title was toughest yet | Football News



















0:47



Chelsea Women supervisor Emma Hayes is delighted to have received the Women’s Super League title however says she empathises with Manchester City, who completed as runners-up when the season was ended prematurely

Chelsea Women supervisor Emma Hayes is delighted to have received the Women’s Super League title however says she empathises with Manchester City, who completed as runners-up when the season was ended prematurely

Chelsea Women’s supervisor Emma Hayes says this season’s title win was the toughest yet throughout her eight years with the membership.

Chelsea had been handed the Women’s Super League title this week following final month’s resolution to finish the marketing campaign early as a consequence of coronavirus.

The Blues had been one level behind leaders Manchester City when the season was postponed, however had been topped champions – as a consequence of their sport in hand – after WSL golf equipment opted to determine the title on a points-per-game foundation.

It follows their title wins in 2015 and 2018, and Hayes stated: “It was a superb league marketing campaign, not only for my workforce however for the league as an entire.

Chelsea Women received the title on factors per sport

“There’s no doubt that this has been the hardest title to win, and that’s a real credit not just to the teams involved, but to the FA, who I think are improving standards all the time.”

Hayes – who celebrated the title win with a Zoom name with the Chelsea squad – additionally expressed her sympathy for City and Arsenal, who had been competing for the title earlier than the season was prematurely ended.

“I can empathise with the position they’re in but I don’t determine the outcome. If it had been in another order, we would have accepted that. But I know they will be extremely active in the summer and I have to be prepared for next season.”

‘Women’s sport might be again stronger’

Hayes additionally expressed her help for the choice to curtail the WSL season, regardless of ladies’s soccer in Germany having already returned, in addition to the Premier League’s deliberate resumption.

Manchester City ended the WSL season in second place, forward of defending champions Arsenal, who completed third

She stated: “The proper resolution was taken to terminate the league, but it surely wasn’t accomplished flippantly. I believe we had been in a really completely different stage of the pandemic to Germany, for instance, and it was a choice that the overwhelming majority of groups supported.

“They tried desperately to renew the season however the gamers, too, wished a termination.

“The FA have ring-fenced their funding for subsequent season, and I can safely say the urge for food from golf equipment which can be investing within the sport hasn’t modified. I believe we’re strong.

“This is likely one of the most joined-up processes I’ve recognized since I’ve been in ladies’s soccer. I’d a lot somewhat be working in direction of a full season subsequent 12 months, somewhat than a small match or one thing like that.

“Just because it didn’t resume, doesn’t mean we’re at threat. I trust in the people that are running our league and I believe we will come back bigger, stronger and better.”

Hayes: Black lives matter

As nicely as discussing her newest success, Hayes was additionally eager so as to add her voice to these calling for equality following the dying of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, by the hands of police in America final month.

1:23 Nigel Reo-Coker and Darren Bent are inspired by the protests within the wake of George Floyd’s dying and imagine this might be a turning level within the combat for racial equality Nigel Reo-Coker and Darren Bent are inspired by the protests within the wake of George Floyd’s dying and imagine this might be a turning level within the combat for racial equality

“As a club, we are so committed to equality and diversity,” she defined. “I share the concerns around the world about everything from a lack of opportunity to groups of people being oppressed.

“It’s a scenario that was effervescent away as a result of black lives do matter. It’s dropped at the forefront the significance of tolerance, acceptance and to be educated about how individuals are experiencing their lives.

“We have to be even more conscious of the things we do on a day-to-day basis and take into consideration the feelings and sensibilities of others.”