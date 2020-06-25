Chelsea vs Manchester City prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight?

Arguably the initial big clash near the the surface of the table in the Premier League because the restart happens on Thursday night, when Chelsea host Manchester City.

Frank Lampard’s side beat Aston Villa at the week-end to keep their top-four hopes firmly intact, but they face a big challenge this time.

Pep Guardiola’s team have looked probably the most technically adept and undoubtedly the most clinical since the restart, and have played a game more to regain sharpness, too.





More rotation is probably from both managers because they look to get all their players back to full fitness, because they both have FA Cup games at the week-end which offers the ability to win silverware.

Here’s all you need to know from the game at Stamford Bridge.

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will begin at 8:15pm on Thursday, 25 June at Stamford Bridge.

How could i watch it online and on TELEVISION?

The match will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Extra 1.

What may be the team news?

Chelsea are still missing Fikayo Tomori as a defensive option, but midfielder Jorginho is back from suspension. Callum Hudson-Odoi is just a slight doubt.

Man City have heavily rotated in their first two games back, but have still picked up a couple of injuries. Eric Garcia is recovering from a head clash, John Stones is still any doubt and Phil Foden may possibly miss out after a slight injury on Monday. Sergio Aguero is certainly out.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, Alonso; Jorginho, Kante, Kovacic; Pulisic, Willian, Giroud.

Man City: Ederson; Walker, Fernandinho, Laporte, Mendy; Gundogan, De Bruyne, D Silva; Mahrez, Sterling, Jesus.

What are the odds?

Chelsea – 17/5

Draw – 31/10

Man City – 16/19

Prediction

Chelsea will be hopeful of making a big performance after getting back underway with a win, but City have looked a class apart since the restart.

Despite the possibility of the home team to overpower City in certain areas of the pitch, Chelsea’s end product has been lacking and they’re going to likely are unsuccessful across the 90 minutes.

Chelsea 1-2 Man City