Chelsea vs Manchester City predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture tonight

Manchester City happen to be Chelsea in the Premier League on Thursday night, with both sides having made good starts to the action since the top flight resumed.

Frank Lampard and his side have exposed a five-point lead on the teams directly below them in the dining table as they turn to secure Champions League football for 2020/21.

A win at Aston Villa helped for the reason that regard at the week-end, but opponents Manchester City have scored three and five within their two matches so far without reply.





Download the new Independent Premium app Sharing the total story, not merely the headlines

Pep Guardiola‘s side are essentially secure in 2nd place in the table, and both teams have FA Cup fixtures on the horizon this weekend.

Here’s all you need to know in regards to the game.

When can it be and what time is kick-off?

The match will begin at 8:15pm on Thursday, 25 June at Stamford Bridge.

How may i watch it online and on TELEVISION?

The match will soon be broadcast go on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Extra 1.

What is the team news?

Chelsea remain missing Fikayo Tomori as a defensive option, but midfielder Jorginho is right back from suspension. Callum Hudson-Odoi is a slight doubt.

Man City have heavily rotated within their first two games right back, but have still found a few injuries. Eric Garcia is coping with a head clash, John Stones continues to be a doubt and Phil Foden may lose out after a slight injury on Monday. Sergio Aguero is unquestionably out.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, Alonso; Jorginho, Kante, Kovacic; Pulisic, Willian, Giroud.

Man City: Ederson; Walker, Fernandinho, Laporte, Mendy; Gundogan, De Bruyne, D Silva; Mahrez, Sterling, Jesus.

What are the odds?

Chelsea – 17/5

Draw – 31/10

Man City – 16/19