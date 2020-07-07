Chelsea star Ruben Loftus-Cheek accuses neighbours of ‘borderline racism’

Chelsea star Ruben Loftus-Cheek has sensationally accused his Surrey neighbours of ‘borderline racism’ within an extraordinary row over garden decking.

The midfielder branded neighbours ‘rude’ and ‘frankly pathetic’ after they accused him of blasting X-rated drill rap music within their homes from the structure, in a strongly-worded letter to his local council.

The 24-year-old England international claimed his neighbours’ criticism was ‘extremely offensive’ and that ‘no rules had been broken’ by building the decking in the garden of his £1.7 million home in Cobham, Surrey, without planning permission.

But the Premier League player, who has signed a fresh five-year contract with Chelsea worth £150,000-a-week, has been ordered to remove the 3.3-metre-high structure within two months, after he didn’t overturn a youthful ruling.

Planning inspector Hilary Orr concluded: ‘I find that the development is significantly bad for the living conditions of existing and future occupiers [of the neighbouring property] with regards to loss of privacy and overlooking.’

The row began four years ago when Mr Loftus-Cheek had the three-storey deck built in the garden of his home. The structure, which was installed without planning permission, replaced a mature tree which grew from a sloping bank.

However his neighbours complained that they had lost privacy in their domiciles because it was possible to appear into their gardens from the decking.

Others claimed the gamer played loud, X-rated drill rap music from his garden, in letters to Elmbridge Borough Council.

The footballer applied for retrospective planning permission. But Elmbridge Borough Council refused.

His mother Juliette Cheek, who also lives at the five-bedroom property located close to the Chelsea FC training ground, appealed this planning decision.

And Ruben Loftus-Cheek submitted a letter in support of his mother’s appeal in September last year.

He wrote: ‘I support the application for the decking as I think the reasons for the objections to it are quite frankly pathetic.’

He claimed his neighbours’ privacy was not compromised because the decking was no more than the sloping bank where in fact the mature tree had been. An increased fence was built to compensate, he added.

‘We can certainly not, see their garden from ours,’ he said.

He added: ‘With regards to the noise level. This is especially rude and pathetic as we experienced not one party this year at our house.

‘I can just only recall one incident come early july where we when [sic] we had played music. In the day time on a week-end.

‘And we were forced to show it off by dramatic screams and whistles.

‘We never have played music after hours.. No rules have been broken here.

‘The proven fact that our music is ‘ghetto’ and not conformed to their ‘leafy Surrey’ taste, I find extremely offensive and borderline racist.

‘To conclude, we are residents here and also have the right to take pleasure from our garden without being victimised by ridiculous and petty remarks because of our differences in the local neighbourhood.’

One neighbour complained: ‘We have certainly lost the earlier privacy of our garden.

‘The decking also generally seems to accommodate speakers which face directly towards our garden, and all through summer months we have been regularly forced to scream over the fence to get the amount turned down.’

The planning inspector ruled: ‘I conclude that the appeal should not succeed. I shall uphold the enforcement notice and refuse to grant planning permission on the application form.’

The footballer’s appeal was dismissed.

The planning inspector ruled: ‘I conclude that the appeal should not succeed. I shall uphold the enforcement notice and refuse to grant planning permission on the application form.’

The row may be the latest in a series of disputes between Mr Loftus-Cheek and his neighbours.

Three years back he argued with fellow Cobham residents over an extension on his five-bedroom house.

A neighbour complained that his in the pipeline two-storey garage extension will allow a direct view into their garden and devalue the property.

In 2016 an outbuilding next to his mansion was struck by lightning throughout a storm.