Chelsea sign teenage goalkeeper Sharman-Lowe after getting Cech’s tick of approval

The Blues have expanded their pool of shot-stoppers with one eye very much on the future

Chelsea have struck a deal with League One club Burton Albion to sign 17-year-old goalkeeper Teddy Sharman-Lowe.

The England Under-19 international joins the Blues for an undisclosed fee but will remain at Burton on a season-long loan.

Sharman-Lowe joined the Brewers in 2017 from Leicester and enjoyed a breakout 2019-20 campaign as he was called up to Burton’s first-team and attracted the attention of England’s youth scouts.

The teenage shot-stopper has signed a three-year deal with Chelsea and is excited about what his future now holds as he dreams about one day lining up in goal at Stamford Bridge.

“It’s brilliant and it has all happened so fast. Burton have developed me so well and now it’s another new beginning and, hopefully, I can develop further with Chelsea,” Sharman-Lowe told Burton’s official website.

“I’m excited to be joining such a great club, especially as they are known for bringing on young players.

“It has all happened in a flash, from playing for the first team in pre-season, and then joining a top-four Premier League contender.

“I want to say a massive thank you to all the first team staff, Jake Buxton and the players and to Nigel Clough, Dan Robinson, Paul Reynolds, Sam Rose…