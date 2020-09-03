Chelsea set to benefit as Rennes submit bid for Sassuolo star Boga

The Blues are set to receive some much-needed funds as their former midfielder closes in on another transfer

French club Rennes have submitted a €20 million (£17m/$23m) bid plus add-ons for Sassuolo midfielder Jeremie Boga with Chelsea set to reap the rewards of any potential transfer.

Blues director Marina Granovskaia recently turned a €15m (£13.5m/$18m) buy-back clause on Boga into a shrewd sell-on clause that will see Chelsea claim 10-15 per cent of any agreed fee.

Sassuolo have set an asking price of €30 million for Boga with Serie A trio Atalanta, Napoli and Roma all circling for the 23-year-old, who has impressed over the past two seasons in Italy’s top-flight.

The former Blues youth product scored 11 league goals across the 2019-20 campaign as he justified his decision to leave Stamford Bridge permanently in 2018.

Prior to his move to Italy, Boga was sent out on a series of loans by Chelsea and gained precious experience in Ligue 1, La Liga and the Championship.

A Premier League return could also still be on the cards for the midfielder with Brighton also believed to have shown some interest in securing his services.

Boga himself is eager to leave Sassuolo this summer and challenge himself elsewhere after a strong two seasons. As it stands, Rennes are looming as…