Chelsea rejected chance to sign Pjanic as part of Jorginho swap deal – agent

The Blues obviously decreased the chance to sign the Bosnia & & Herzegovina star, who has actually because signed up with Barcelona

Chelsea rejected the chance to sign Miralem Pjanic from Juventus as part of a swap deal for Jorginho, according to the Italy global’s agent Joao Santos.

Jorginho had actually been highly related to a return to Serie A with champs Juventus throughout Maurizio Sarri’s time in charge.

Juve changed Sarri with Andrea Pirlo last month and have actually signed Arthur from Barcelona, nevertheless, with Pjanic heading the opposite method.

But Jorginho’s agent Santos declares things might have ended up in a different way had Sarri stayed in location at the Allianz Stadium.

“Juventus had offered a swap deal including Miralem Pjanic, but the English side didn’t take it into consideration,” he informed Tuttomercatoweb.

“[Juve sporting director Fabio] Paratici never called me. Would he have moved to Juventus with Sarri? I think so.”

Jorginho has actually had a blended spell with Chelsea because signing up with from Napoli 2 years back and has actually likewise been promoted as a target for Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Roma.

And Santos states the 28- year- old, who is presently on global responsibility with Italy, will look to discover a brand-new club if he is neglected for choice by Blues manager Frank Lampard.

“He has a 3- year deal withChelsea The …