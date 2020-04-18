Chelsea players in talks over 10 per cent pay cut during coronavirus shutdown | Football News





Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta is main discussions with director Marina Granovskaia

Chelsea’s players are in talks about taking a 10 per cent pay cut as a part of their response to the coronavirus disaster.

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia is holding discussions with captain Cesar Azpilicueta over the problem.

Top-flight players have come below stress to simply accept pay cuts or deferrals during the pandemic, though the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) has not agreed to a 30 per cent wage cut proposed by the Premier League.

West Ham and Southampton players have agreed to defer a proportion of their wages, whereas Arsenal stay in talks with their first-team squad about how they will “support their club in an appropriate way”.

NHS hospital employees are being put up in a resort owned by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea have been proactive in their efforts to assist in the coronavirus pandemic. Owner Roman Abramovich has performed a component in making the Millennium Hotel at Stamford Bridge obtainable for NHS employees whereas the membership are paying all informal employees this month.

When might play resume?

0:58 Chelsea ahead Willian admits coronavirus fears even when soccer returns behind closed doorways Chelsea ahead Willian admits coronavirus fears even when soccer returns behind closed doorways

Following a gathering of Premier League membership officers on Friday, June eight has emerged because the best-case situation for when the season might restart.

Premier League golf equipment stay eager to complete the season, however the proposal of finishing the marketing campaign by June 30 was not raised in their assembly on Friday.

The remaining 92 Premier League matches might be performed in a five-week interval

All top-flight golf equipment have been represented on the video name, with the concentrate on totally different fashions for finishing the season.

Clubs have been proven totally different fashions for video games restarting and being performed in June, July and August, however the Premier League reiterated that the season is not going to resume till the federal government declares it’s protected to take action.

Each membership has both 9 or 10 video games left to play and it’s thought all remaining matches might be performed in a five-week interval.

The authorities stated on Thursday the lockdown could be in place for at the very least one other three weeks, till May 7.