Chelsea players in quarantine ahead of Premier League restart

At least four Chelsea players have been forced to quarantine in line with government guidelines, the club confirmed on Wednesday.

The Blues squad underwent coronavirus testing at the end of last week upon their return to training, in line with Premier League protocol ahead of the new season which begins on the weekend of September 12.

While it’s unclear whether any members of Frank Lampard’s squad tested positive, the club have confirmed a handful of their players are now in quarantine.

“We have a number of players that are following government guidelines regards quarantine but we are not briefing or confirming names,” Chelsea explained in a statement released on Wednesday.

As the missive suggests, the club will not reveal the players affected on confidentiality grounds, but the news will put a dent in Frank Lampard’s pre-season plans on the same day they confirmed the signing of Leicester City full-back Ben Chilwell.

Sheffield United, West Ham and Brighton have all recorded positive cases upon their return to training, with a total of 14 positives confirmed across no less than 12 clubs in the English top flight.

