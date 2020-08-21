Chelsea offered PSG legend Thiago Silva with future of Blues defenders in doubt

The club have huge choices to make at the back in the near future as they go into training sessions for the 2020-21 season.

Chelsea have actually been offered PSG centre-back Thiago Silva on a complimentary transfer as they mull over replacements in the heart of their defence.

Fiorentina and Air Conditioning Milan are reported to be amongst a number of other clubs likewise offered the protector, who turns 36 next month.

Silva is set to choose his future after the Champions League last on Sunday.

The Blues have actually bewared over switches to their main protective positions as they prioritise signing both Bayer Leverkusen’s Kai Havertz and Leicester City’s Ben Chilwell in the early stage of their transfer window.

There is optimism that the Blues will finish both offers in the coming weeks regardless of the big cost on both transfers. Chelsea had conferences concerning the 21-year-old Germany worldwide on Wednesday to exercise how to pay closer to Leverkusen’s assessment, which is EUR20 million (₤ 18m/$ 24m) more than Chelsea’s newest deal.

Despite playing practically all of last season in midfield, West Ham’s Declan Rice is the clear standout target to enhance Lampard’s defence, with interest likewise having actually been revealed in Brighton set Ben White and Lewis Dunk.

Dunk, nevertheless, signed a new deal with Brighton on Friday.

Leeds United are more …