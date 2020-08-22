Chelsea no closer to Havertz & won’t get corona discount, says Leverkusen sporting director Voller

The Blues continue to be greatly related to the highly-rated playmaker, however his present club are hoping to see him invest another year in Germany

Bayer Leverkusen sporting director Rudi Voller declares there is “nothing new” to report on Kai Havertz, in the middle of continuous talk of interest from Chelsea, with all suitors of the gifted 21-year-old cautioned that no “corona discount” will be distributed this summer season.

A highly-rated Germany global playmaker has actually become a leading target for leading sides throughout Europe.

Leverkusen understand that they have a much in-demand possession on their hands and have actually made it clear that they will not be parting with Havertz without a battle.

If their needs are fulfilled then a sale might be approved, however a hot possibility will just be enabled to carry on if the cost is right.

No side has actually tabled an ideal deal yet, with Chelsea still some method brief in their efforts to get an offer over the line, which implies that Havertz is sitting tight.

Voller informed Sport Buzzer when requested an upgrade on a long-running transfer legend: “There is absolutely nothing brand-new in this regard, and we are still really unwinded about it,.

“Of course, we would be really pleased if he remained for another year. It is clear that the departure of such a gamer, in spite of the high transfer cost, constantly implies a loss – see …