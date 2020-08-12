Chelsea-linked Oblak to get new competition as Atletico Madrid make Dmitrovic number one goalkeeping target

A considerable release stipulation stands in the method of getting an offer done rapidly however the Spanish capital club are confident they can reach an arrangement

Atletico Madrid have actually made Eibar’s Marko Dmitrovic their top goalkeeping target in the transfer window, with the Serbian being considered to offer back-up for Chelsea- connected Jan Oblak in between the sticks.

With Oblak’s present understudy Antonio Adan looking significantly most likely to sign up with Portuguese side Sporting CP, the Rojiblancos see Dmitrovic as the perfect replacement for the 33- year-old previous Real Madrid youth gamer.

Sources close to the scenario have actually exposed to Goal that the monetary effect of the coronavirus pandemic is making complex matters, nevertheless, as Dmitrovic’s EUR20 million (₤18 m/$24 m) buyout stipulation is high for a male who would likely be playing 2nd fiddle to very first option Oblak.

On the other hand, what does operate in Atleti’s favour is the truth that the 28- year-old, who continues to enhance under the assistance of Jose Luis Mendilibar, has just one year left on his agreement, significance Eibar have a choice to make if they do not desire to lose him free of charge next season.

As such, an arrangement in between the sides might be reached to see Dmitrovic swap the Basque Country for the Wanda Metropolitano at a cost lower than his release stipulation, supplying the …