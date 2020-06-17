Chelsea Handler Praises Racist Anti-Semite Louis Farrakhan For ‘Powerful’ Rhetoric On Race

The radically leftwing comedian Chelsea Handler has once again shown the world how hopelessly ignorant she is really by praising the “powerful” rhetoric of Louis Farrakhan, a known anti-Semite.

“I learned a lot from watching this powerful video,” she captioned a video of Farrakhan that she posted to her Instagram on Sunday. The video under consideration, which Handler has since deleted, is from a 1990 appearance that Farrakhan made on “The Phil Donahue Show,” and what he had to express on it is nothing lacking disturbing.

The video opens with a white woman asking why “white people, black people, Jewish people” can’t “come together.” Farrakhan replied by saying that while “the desire is good,” the stark reality is the “total opposite.”

He continued to tell the girl that she and her fellow white people view blacks as “second-class or inferior citizens” and enforce “black inferiority” by stripping them of African culture.

When an adult woman confessed that she fears racial violence, Farrakhan fired back by saying, “We do not have a history of killing white people. White people have a history of killing us.”

He also accused the girl of having “deep guilt” and an unfounded fear that “if black people come to power,” there will be violence against whites.

It’s unclear what exactly Handler learned using this video; a number of her followers called her out in the comments section.

“So, based on this logic, if you find a video of Hitler saying something positive and powerful, will you feel equally compelled to share it?” anyone commented. “You gave hate credibility and a large platform today.”

Instead of backing down, however, Handler stood by the hateful video.

“No, because Hitler was responsible for killing millions of lives. Farrakhan is just responsible for his own promotion of anti-Semitic beliefs. They are very different,” Handler wrote.

“Another thing: perhaps Farrakhan’s anti-Semitic views took form during his own oppression,” she added. “We know now that oppression of one race leads to an oppression of all races.”

It ought to be noted that Handler herself is Jewish, which makes it much more ridiculous that she would promote an anti-Semite’s rhetoric via her social media marketing account.

This piece was published by PopZette Staff on June 16, 2020. It originally appeared in LifeZette and is used by permission.

