Chelsea Handler Launches Attack On Republicans

Comedian Chelsea Handler simply introduced a really repellent attack on Republicans, stating that the celebration’s platform is “walls, guns, and racism.”

Handler Attacks Republicans

On Friday early morning, Handler required to Twitter to tweet out the following:

“Democrats platform:Family Military households, equality for females, equality for all individuals of color, brown and black alike.Unity Compassion.Healthcare Climate modification.Love Hope. Republicans:Walls Guns. Racism.”

Handler’s Racist Past

Handler is the last individual who ought to be implicating anybody of “racism,” as she just recently tweeted out a video of the recognized racist, anti-Semite, and homophobeLouis Farrakhan Handler explained the video as “powerful,” including that she “learned a lot from it.” The video included Farrakhan discussing race relations and white supremacy.

“Black individuals who were given this nation were removed of their names, language, culture, religious beliefs, God, and taken completely far from the history of themselves. Here are 30 million individuals who do not …