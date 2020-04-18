Chelsea Handler claims it took a COVID-19 lockdown for America to go a month without a school shooting

Loudmouth comic Chelsea Handler has actually ended up being well known throughout the presidency of Donald Trump for flaunting her oblivious political viewpoints to the globe every opportunity she obtains. This week, she revealed her stupidness once more when she recommended that it took the coronavirus lockdown for the United States to not have a school shooting for a month.

“Last month was the first March without a school shooting in the United States since 2002. It took all schools to be closed and everyone forced to be inside because of a pandemic, but we finally did it,” Handler tweeted.

Handler neglected the reality that there were even more weapon history sign in March than any kind of various other time on document, according toBreitbart News The FBI has actually specified that there was a document variety of 3,740,688 history checks for weapon proprietors, the greatest number considering that history checks for weapon acquisitions started being performed in1998 Despite this rise in weapon sales, there were no school capturings and also no mass capturings in public locations either.

Handler is so silly that she does not understand that by uploading this tweet, she is just verifying the factors of those that suggest for Second Amendment civil liberties. Those that buy weapons legitimately present no hazard to the general public at big, yet it is these Americans that are penalized by the significantly leftwing anti-gun legislations Handler and also her fellow liberals are frequently attempting to established.

Social media individuals fasted to telephone call Handler out for her tweet:

And it had absolutely nothing whatsoever to finish with weapons or the accessibility of legally possessing a weapon. Thanks for clarifying this. — (@NRC1284) April 15, 2020

Turns out weapons were not the trouble. — Jack Battier (@OneEyeBlackJack) April 15, 2020

Also throughout that duration there were document weapon and also ammo sales. So it’s not the possession of tools triggering those occasions. — JD Crow (@JD_Crow) April 16, 2020

Nice attempt, Chelsea, yet this was a significant fall short!

This item was created by PopZette Staff on April 17,2020 It initially showed up in LifeZette and also is utilized by authorization.

