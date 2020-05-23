Chelsea goalkeeper Carly Telford reveals extent of mental health struggles

Carly Telford, the England and Chelsea goalkeeper, has revealed how coming to phrases with the dying of her mom left her “completely emotionally detached” ultimately yr’s World Cup in France.

Telford made her long-awaited debut aged 31 on the event in England’s second pool win towards Argentina, an entire 12 years after first being named in her first World Cup squad on the 2007 version in China. She devoted that 1-Zero victory to her late mom Yvonne, who died from most cancers in 2018.

In a digital roundtable hosted by Karen Carney and launched by the Football Association to mark Mental Health Awareness week, Telford revealed the extent of a year-long battle along with her mental health main as much as and after the event in France.

“I’m a really sociable person [but] I remember at the World Cup, Jill [Scott] would ask me loads of times, ‘Caz, do you want to go for a cuppa? Do you want to go for a walk down the beach?’ I’d be like, ‘Nah, I’m alright Jill, don’t worry about it, I’ll just sit in my room,” stated Telford. “I just spent loads of time by myself which is completely not like me. I was completely emotionally detached from anyone and anything.”

It was solely after the event, during which England completed fourth, that Telford took herself away on vacation for a interval of reflection when she realised “the storm that had been building and brewing that whole year just came tumbling down.” She began counselling classes with a lady known as Sarah which she nonetheless continues on a month-to-month foundation, regardless of acknowledging that she is in a significantly better headspace.

“I did leave that meeting feeling like the most relieved human,” stated Telford, recalling her first session. “I literally just poured my heart out and was so open and honest for the first time in a whole year. It was like the fog had gone. After that meeting, I posted on social media.”