Chelsea complete £50m Chilwell signing

Chelsea have actually finished the signing of Ben Chilwell from Leicester in an offer worth ₤ 50 million.

The left-back has actually signed a five-year agreement with Frank Lampard’s group after they reached a contract with the Foxes today.

“I am delighted to be joining Chelsea at this very exciting time for the club,” Chilwell informed the club’s site.

“I’m looking forward to being a part of this young, dynamic squad led by Frank Lampard as we challenge for honours next season. I can’t wait to get started and hopefully it won’t be long before we’re playing in front of the Chelsea fans at Stamford Bridge.”

Chilwell is the most recent addition in what has actually been a hectic summertime for the Blues, who had actually currently landed Timo Werner from RB Leipzig and Hakim Ziyech from Ajax.

Further additions are anticipated as the Stamford Bridge attire made development in their pursuit of Bayer Leverkusen playmaker Kai Havertz today having they consented to match the Bundesliga group’s ₤ 90m ($ 118m) asking cost.

Meanwhile, they are set to reveal the signing of 21-year-old protector Malang Sarr free of charge after his agreement with Nice ended at the end of the 2019-20 project.

The French centre-back, who was desired by Arsenal, Schalke and Leverkusen to name a few, has actually concurred a five-year agreement with the London club however will likely …