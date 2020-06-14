Chelsea 7-1 QPR: Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Billy Gilmour doubles in friendly thrashing | Football News





Billy Gilmour was about target regarding Chelsea in Stamford Bridge

Ruben Loftus-Cheek obtained twice as Chelsea routed QPR 7-1 in a friendly at Stamford Bridge.

Loftus-Cheek continues to be out for over a year after rupturing his Achilles while Gilmour continued typically the impressive contact form that found him begin in Chelsea’s last two online games before the postponement, interruption of sports.

Mason Mount, Willian and Olivier Giroud furthermore scored since Frank Lampard’s side started for the Premier League’s go back this week.

N’Golo Kante started out having produced his return to teaching later compared to the majority of typically the squad as a result of safety concerns amid typically the coronavirus outbreak.

Chelsea go to Aston Villa about Sunday, go on Sky Sports and Sky Pick, since the top airline flight resumes right after being stopped by the outbreak in March.

QPR host Barnsley when the Sky Bet Championship makes their comeback about Saturday.

Analysis: Last nine online games will analyze Lampard’s management

Frank Lampard aims to secure a Champions League area for Chelsea in his 1st season in charge

Sky Sports’ Lewis Jones:

Frank Lampard’s strategy, coaching insight and connection with the Chelsea fans offers obviously offered the pecking order enough proof to make him or her the man for that long-term on the club.

With exchange riches accessible and fresh stars going join overdue summer, these types of last eight games is a good analyze of their management strength at the top degree as he wants steer typically the Chelsea deliver into the Champions League areas.

It would be an accomplishment that should get credit thinking of he’s were required to put trust in several inexperienced users of their squad to learn leading functions at numerous points of typically the campaign.

But obviously much of the emphasis at Stamford Bridge is going to be surrounding strategies for Chelsea to spend large in so that it will break typically the Liverpool and Manchester City dominance. Lampard might just be the best man, on the right place, on the right time since Chelsea turn to storm the most notable table.

Chelsea’s proved Premier League restart dates

Aston Villa compared to Chelsea is going to be live on Sky Sports and Sky Pick

Sunday June 21

Aston Villa vs Chelsea

Kick-Off: eight.15pm; Live on Sky Sports and Sky Pick

Thursday June 25

Chelsea v Man City

Kick-Off: 4.15pm

Wednesday July 1

West Ham compared to Chelsea

Kick-Off: 8.15pm; Live about Sky Sports and Sky Pick

Chelsea fixtures: Dates and occasions to be confirmed

Chelsea will visit Liverpool in their leftover fixtures

Chelsea compared to Watford

Crystal Palace compared to Chelsea

Sheffield United compared to Chelsea

Chelsea compared to Norwich

Liverpool compared to Chelsea

Chelsea vs Wolves

Bournemouth vs Chelsea