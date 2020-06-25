Chelsea 2 – 1 Man City

Liverpool have been crowned Premier League champions after Chelsea’s dramatic 2-1 victory over Manchester City left the Reds with an unassailable lead.

City had to win to delay Liverpool’s festivities but a first-half defensive mix-up allowed Christian Pulisic (36) to place Chelsea ahead and, after Kevin De Bruyne’s (55) sublime equaliser, Willian fired home a penalty (78) following Fernandinho’s red card to seal Chelsea’s – and Liverpool’s – triumph.

With City 23 points behind Liverpool with just seven games to play, there is certainly now not a way back mathematically for Pep Guardiola’s back-to-back title winners, while Chelsea celebrated a win which strengthens their hold on a top-four place.

How Chelsea helped Liverpool become champions

Image:

Kepa Arrizabalaga dispossesses Bernardo Silva



At kick-off, Liverpool supporters across the country were watching on excitedly using their first English title in 30 years potentially just 90 minutes away. But City dominated the ball early on and looked more likely to make the Reds’ wait go on when Chelsea stopper Kepa Arrizabalaga nearly handed the visitors a goal, miscuing a distribute and being forced to stop Bernardo Silva from capitalising.

Kepa impressed moments later, though, tipping Fernandinho’s header from a set-piece over the bar and Chelsea began to obtain a foothold, with Ross Barkley seeing one shot blocked and yet another cleared two yards out by Fernandinho before Andreas Christensen drew a smart stop from Ederson with a header from the resulting corner.

Those chances had come against the run of play and Chelsea took the lead on 36 minutes with a sensational counter-attack.

After a cleared Man City free-kick, Benjamin Mendy and Ilkay Gundogan’s miscommunication allowed Pulisic to pick up the ball just inside their own half and charge forwards, where, after skipping past Mendy’s recovery challenge, the American expertly slotted in from the edge of the penalty area.

Team news Two changes for Chelsea, super sub Pulisic started therefore did Barkley

Six changes for Man City, including Laporte, De Bruyne and Sterling coming in

Sterling, Bernardo and Mahrez formed a three-man attack

Both Chelsea and Liverpool supporters could have celebrated any particular one but just 10 minutes after the break De Bruyne hauled City back on level terms with a sensational free-kick, looping his shot in to the top corner from 30 yards out.

Image:

Ederson was beaten by Christian Pulisic’s fine finish



Raheem Sterling then nearly completed the turnaround when he chipped over Kepa and onto the post from a fast City break before Mason Mount blew a great possiblity to put Chelsea back in front, skewing wide on 62 minutes.

Sterling again went close, bending a go just beyond the far post after Antonio Rudiger had survived a VAR check on his painful – but legal – collision with De Bruyne from the clearance.

However, despite City being in full flow, Chelsea remained dangerous on the break and Kyle Walker pulled off an unbelievable sliding goalline clearance to deny Pulisic a second on 72 minutes when Chelsea and Liverpool supporters were just about to celebrate.

Image:

Ilkay Gundogan closes down Ross Barkley



That Chelsea threat sooner or later proved a lot of when Fernandinho resorted to pushing away a Tammy Abraham shot with his arm on the City goalline, after Ederson had twice denied the England man. After a VAR check always, the City defender was shown a red card and Willian blasted emphatically into the top corner.

It was a big moment for the Brazilian, who could leave the Blues this summer, and helped Chelsea boost their Champions League qualifying hopes. But it was a far bigger moment for Liverpool supporters who celebrated outside Anfield.

What’s next?



Thursday 2nd July 8:00pm



Chelsea now go to Leicester on Sunday at 4pm in the Premier League.

City are at Newcastle in the FA Cup quarter-final on Sunday at 6.30pm, before their clash with Liverpool on Thursday evening at 8.15pm, survive Sky Sports.