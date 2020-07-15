Chefman TurboFry 3.6 Quart Air Fryer Oven w/Dishwasher Safe Basket and Dual Control Temperature, 60 Minute Timer & 15 Cup Capacity, BPA-Free, Matte Black, Healthy Frying Cookbook Included



Achieve the deep-fried flavor you love, without all the oil and added calories. The Chefman TurboFry™ Air Fryer allows you to bake, fry and roast like a pro. This airfryer requires little to no oil, so there’s less of that fried oil smell lingering in the house and less fat that you’re consuming. It’s large 3.5-liter capacity and flat basket gives you the ability to cook enough for a hungry crowd all at once. Skip the microwave! Reheat soggy leftovers in the air fryer to return them to their original texture. Make better-for-you fries that are just as crispy and tasty, roast chicken thighs, or heat up leftovers for a quick and easy meal. The temperature control with 60-minute timer automatically shuts off once food is done, so you never have to worry about burning or drying out your food. Its space saving basket is removable and dishwasher safe for easy clean-up, so you’ll have more time to dream up your next air-fried meal!

Healthier frying: this air fryer makes ‘healthy fried foods’ a reality. Temperature range from 200-400°f allows you to cook at your desired temperature, achieving a healthy, crispy, fried finish using at least 80% less oil than traditional fryers. Air fry vegetables, pizza, frozen foods and leftovers – this air fryer evenly crisps every inch of your food.

Space saving basket: a sleek, rounded shape and matte black finish earns this air fryer a prime spot on countertops- all while remaining compact and easy to store. The 2-in-1 tank & basket allows for maximum capacity with a small footprint, saving space on your counter and in your cabinet; perfect for any small kitchen, dorm, office, RV trips, and more!

Perfectly crispy results: achieve perfectly crisp results for a wide variety of foods, with little or even no oil. The dual knob control both temperature & time; 60-minute integrated timer easily let you Air-Fry everything from frozen veggies to mozzarella sticks, chicken or fries, and even Re-Heat yesterday’s dessert! No need to worry about overcooking – once the timer is up, the fryer will automatically shut off.

Easy clean: the 3. 5-Liter non-stick basket is dishwasher safe, making clean-up a breeze. When you’re hand washing, keep the air fryer in great shape by using soft sponges and cloths. (Abrasive sponges like Brillo pads are not the air fryer’s friend! )

Resources: cetl approved with advanced safety technology for long lasting durability, & 1-year Hassle-Free provided by Chef man, so you can purchase worry-free – We’ve got your back! For information on how to use your product, scroll down for a PDF user guide, quick start guide and recipe book. 1200 watts/120 Volts – rj38-v3-dc35