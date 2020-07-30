Chefman Turbofry 2 Liter Air Fryer Dishwasher Safe Basket & Tray Use Little To No Oil For Healthy Food, 60 Minute Timer, Fry Healthier Meals Fast, Heat And Power Indicator Light, Temp Control, Black



Explore the delicious, healthy culinary possibilities when you cook with the Chefman Turbofry™ Air Fryer. With this sleek, versatile cooker, you can fry up your favorites in minutes without worry about the extra fat and calories from oil. Use up to 98% less oil — or even no oil — and achieve the same crunchy, satisfying results.

The Chefman Turbofry™ allows you to create culinary masterpieces in minutes without the mess and stress of traditional frying methods. Plus, the included frying basket and tray make for versatile meals with a simple cleanup process, as both are dishwasher safe. Simply remove the frying basket using the cool-touch rubber handle, place fresh or frozen food inside, select your desired time and temperature, and dinner will be ready in no time. The Turbofry™ is also a perfect solution to the age-old leftover dilemma, eliminating soggy French fries and mushy pizza forever.

For your safety, the Chefman Turbofry™ Air Fryer features both power and heat indicator lights, so you can avoid contact with hot surfaces. Plus, the maximum temperature of 400 degrees and maximum cook time of 60 minutes help combat issues with overheating or excessive electricity usage.

With simple operation and unbeatable functionality, anyone can master the Turbofry™ Air Fryer and learn to cook like a pro.

SUPREME SPACE-SAVER: Spacious 2 liter capacity is housed in a sleek, narrow design to keep its footprint on your countertop small. The Turbofry Air Fryer eliminates the need for extraneous pans and appliances, eliminating clutter and maximizing functionality.

HEALTHY COOKING: Say goodbye to excess oil and fat, and hello to healthy, irresistible cooking. Enjoy restaurant favorites on a budget by buying in bulk and frying from frozen. Using little to no oil, the Turbofry Air Fryer is your secret weapon to making delicious equal healthy.

SAFETY FIRST: Use the rubber handle to effortlessly glide your fry basket in and out of position without ever coming in contact with heated elements. Gain peace of mind with power and heat indicator lights, great for cooking with kids and avoiding accidents in general. Time and temperature limits keep you safe from overheating hazards.

EASY CLEANING & STORAGE: The Turbofry Air Fryer features a dishwasher-safe cooking tray and basket, so you can cook, enjoy, and even clean up as simply as pushing a button. The sleek, space-saving design also makes for a beautiful addition on any countertop, but also stores easily for later use.

RESOURCES: cETL approved with advanced safety technology for long lasting durability, & 1-year assurance provided by Chefman, so you can purchase worry-free – we’ve got your back! For information on how to use your product, scroll down for a PDF User Guide. 700 Watts/120 Volts