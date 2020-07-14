Chefman Mini Portable Eraser Board Personal Fridge, Cools & Heats 4 Liter Capacity, Chills 6 12oz cans, 100% Freon-Free & Eco Friendly, Includes Plugs for Home Outlet & 12V Car Charger, Black



Mini fridge, maximum chill pact space saving design and lightweight features make it easy to take with you anywhere, yet can still fit your needs; 4 liter Capacity chills six 12 oz. Cans, while a removable shelf makes it easy to store milk, juice, yogurt, bottles, smoothies, cheese, fruit, Coffee, soup, and many more home cooked meals or beverages. Perfect for personal spaces, dorm rooms, Bedrooms, offices, hotels, boats, carpools, Soccer games, sporting events, backyard BBQ, pool parties and more! Conveniently plugs into standard home outlets and 12V car chargers so you can take with you anywhere you go. 100% freon-free and cetl approved with advanced safety technology for long-lasting durability. Erasable door can be used to write notes, to-do lists, grocery lists, reminders, and more. 3 Color market set is included and easily wipes away with a damp cloth.

PERFECT PORTABILITY: Its small size, sleek design and convenient carry handle, makes it easy to take the mini fridge with you on the go! Great for personal spaces, travel, offices, dorms, road trips, boating, camping, tailgating, commuting, and more! The eraser door is great for writing notes, leaving messages or using just for fun!

COMPACT SIZE: 4 Liter capacity chills six 12 oz. soda cans; interior is 5 x 5 x 7.5 and includes removable shelf so you can store small items such as yogurt, fruit, milk, juice, smoothies, bottles, cheese, coffee, soup; the possibilities are endless.

COOLING AND WARMING: With the flip of a switch, set the fridge to either cool or warm to store your food and drinks the way you would like! Unplug the fridge before switching settings. When switched to the cool setting, the food or drink being stored in the fridge must already be cold for the item to stay cool; for the warm setting, food must be warm/hot before placing in the fridge.

ECO-FRIENDLY & SAFE: 100% Freon-Free and Eco Friendly; cETL approved with advanced safety technology for long lasting durability. Includes plugs for both standard home outlets and 12V car chargers.

RESOURCES: cETL approved with advanced safety technology for long lasting durability, & 1-year warranty provided by Chefman, so you can purchase worry-free – we’ve got your back! For information on how to use your product, scroll down for a PDF User Guide.