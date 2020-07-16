Chefman Mini Portable Compact Personal Fridge, Cools & Heats, 4 Liter Capacity, Chills 6 12oz cans, 100% Freon-Free & Eco Friendly, Includes Plugs for Home Outlet & 12V Car Charger – Blue



Price: $39.99

Mini fridge, maximum chill. The Chefman portable personal fridge and warmer keeps your food and drinks The perfect temperature while at home and on the go. The ultimate versatile cooler, this mini fridge goes from cooling to heating with just the flip of a switch; cools up to 32°f and warms up to 140°F. Compact space saving design and lightweight features make it easy to take with you anywhere, yet can still fit your needs; 4 liter Capacity chills six 12 oz. Cans, while a removable shelf makes it easy to store milk, juice, yogurt, bottles, smoothies, cheese, fruit, Coffee, soup, and many more home cooked meals or beverages. Perfect for personal spaces, bedrooms, offices, hotels, boats, carpools, Soccer games, sporting events, backyard BBQ, pool parties and more! Conveniently plugs into standard home outlets and 12V car chargers so you can take with you anywhere you go. 100% freon-free and cetl approved with advanced safety technology for long-lasting durability.

PERFECT PORTABILITY: Great for personal spaces, travel, offices, dorms, road trips, boating, camping, tailgating, commuting, and more! Its small size and sleek design makes it a perfect fit for anywhere. Use this micro fridge to store your lunch, drinks, beer, baby bottles or even soup!

COOLING AND WARMING: With the flip of a switch, set the fridge to either cool or warm to store your food and drinks the way you would like! Unplug the fridge before switching settings. When switched to the cool setting, the food or drink being stored in the fridge must already be cold for the item to stay cool; for the warm setting, food must be warm/hot before placing in the fridge.

COMPACT SIZE: 4 Liter capacity chills six 12 oz. soda cans; interior is 5 x 5 x 7.5 and includes removable shelf so you can store small items such as yogurt, fruit, milk, juice, smoothies, bottles, cheese, coffee, soup; the possibilities are endless.

ECO FRIENDLY & SAFE: 100% Freon-Free and Eco Friendly; cETL approved with advanced safety technology for long lasting durability. Includes plugs for both standard home outlets and 12V car chargers.

RESOURCES: cETL approved with advanced safety technology for long lasting durability, & 1-year warranty provided by Chefman, so you can purchase worry-free – we’ve got your back! For information on how to use your product, scroll down for a PDF User Guide. Compatible with 120 Volt outlets.