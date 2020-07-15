Chef creates ‘world’s healthiest’ cookie with all 5 daily servings of fruits and vegetables

MAN SHED NEARLY 300 POUNDS, CREDITS MASSIVE WEIGHT LOSS WITH HELPING HIM BEAT CORONAVIRUS, FIND LOVE

Gurpareet Bains, who has reported followers like Gwyneth Paltrow, among other famous folk, and written several cookbooks dedicated to healthy eating, has released his newest, chewy creation.

According to Bains, the dense blueberry-flavored cookie is equivalent to five whole bags of fiber-rich leafy greens.

The “Chikitsa Crumble” is a vegan creation that packs 12 grams of fiber, 12 grams of protein and 5-servings of fruits and vegetables and is only 280 calories the superfood-loving chef said to SWNS.

“The cookie was developed to help children, teenagers and adults – including those who won’t normally touch fruit and vegetables – to get their vital ‘five-a-day’ without even realizing it,” he said to SWNS.

“As a chef and nutritionist, I’m constantly reminded how difficult it is for people to make healthy food choices and to navigate their way through the minefield of diet advice and conflicting information,” he added.

The award-winning chef said his recipe has been such a hit with friends and family members, he is making at least 100 of the gluten-free cookies a week.

Though the chef has yet to roll them out to wider consumers through his website – a move he is considering for the future after seeing how popular they have been within his inner circle.

“I’m over the moon that they’ve become so popular.”

According to a 2017 report from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), only 1 in 10 Americans gets the daily recommended servings of fruits and vegetables.

Adults are recommended to eat at least 1 1/2 to 2 cups a day of fruit and 2 to 3 cups per day of vegetables. People who fail to eat healthy diets put themselves at risk for “chronic diseases like diabetes and heart disease,” the report read.