‘Cheers’ mailman John Ratzenberger reveals his idea to help save the US Postal Service

“The post workplace remains in a bit of a pickle today. It is definitely in the news, being bounced back-and-forth so I had an idea,” Ratzenberger, 73, starts in the video.

The “Cheers” star then presents the concern: “Why refrain from doing all your Christmas shopping early at the Post Office shop?”

Ratzenberger utilized a theoretical Aunt Tilly to motivate fans to usage the cash they would have invested in Christmas presents to purchase stamps with the comparable quantity and send out that to their member of the family rather.

“It’s easy to carry, easy to mail, easy to ship. And it’s worth something, and it’ll be worth something for a long time,” he described.

The U.S. Postal Service reported a $4.5 billion loss for the quarter ending in March prior to the high financial effect of coronavirus pandemic. The loss of profits is anticipated to have a substantial influence on the fate of mail-in tallies throughout the 2020 governmental election.

Meanwhile, President Trump has actually significantly slammed mail-in ballot for months. On Thursday, he blamed Democrats for holding up an offer on the coronavirus relief bundle, while speaking to Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo

Trump …