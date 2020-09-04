Cheer’s La’Darius Marshall Is ‘Safe’ After Alarming Post About ‘Fading Away’

La’Darius Marshall is “safe” after a worrying post to social networks on Thursday left fans stressed over his security.

The Cheer star shared a now-deleted Instagram selfie, opening about being “a broken kid,” sharing that he was “tired of hurting people” and had “lost his fight, his battle, and his war.”

Related: The Shocking Truth Behind YouTube Star Landon Clifford’s Death

Take a take a look at the 22-year-old’s caption on your own (listed below):