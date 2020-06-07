Cheers as Bristol protesters pull down statue of 17th century slave trader – video

Black Lives Matters protesters in Bristol have pulled down a statue of the slave trader Edward Colston, whose company transported more than 100,000 slaves from West Africa to the Caribbean and the Americas between 1672 and 1689. Demonstrators attached a rope to the Grade II-listed statue, pulled it down and rolled it into the city’s harbour. It follows the toppling of several Confederate statues during Black Lives Matter protests in the US

