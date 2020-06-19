Check out this video of the vivo X50 Pro and its state-of-the-art OIS

Vivo introduced its X50 lineup and used bold statements like complete professional photography experience and redefining mobile photography. The vivo X50 Pro phone is finally available in the retail stores, and the company decided to lift the curtain and reveal one of the impressive technologies, utilized in the device.

The X50 Pro comes with a state-of-the-art OIS that’s closer to PTZ (pan-tilt-zoom) technology, seen in gimbals. Theres too much to unfold, so check the video first and then scroll listed below to read the summary.





The technology vivo is using comes with a name that is machine-translated into micro-cloud PTZ, meaning instead of having an ultra-expensive gimbal, there is computer software, making the lens feel just like walking on a soft fluffy cloud.

The light that’s coming through the lens is projected onto the sensor – this is nothing new. However, with the lens moving omnidirectionally (both up-down and sideways), light hits the sensor at another angle or at another spot. Thats where vivo implements an elaborate algorithm that adapts the images and removes blurriness and shakiness – thats the essence of the image stabilization in smartphone cameras.

However, having this type of technology while keeping the phone really thin, as this is one of the attempting to sell points of vivo X smartphones, means extra-complicated internal design. It took over six months for hardware architecture engineers to locate a way to adopt an innovative stacking solution for the magnetic frame and the connector.

While recording amazing non-shaky non-blurry videos, vivo X50 Pro is also in a position to take images. The alleged micro-cloud platform can stabilize the shutter speed of up to 1/4 second (which usually goes at 1/60 of the second).











vivo X50 Pro camera samples

Sadly, the phone is currently available only in China. Usually, vivo borrows some of the technologies from the domestic X lineup for the V smartphones across the globe, and were eagerly awaiting to welcome a vivo V21 Pro at a fair price with the same stabilization capabilities.

Source (in Chinese) | Via