Check out the Surface Duo in action from Microsoft’s press event

The Microsoft Surface Duo was revealed back in October though we needed to wait untill today to find out about its comprehensive specifications and accessibility. It’s among the more intriguing gadgets in current memory and now we have the complete press event video with Panos Panay directing us through the software application and basically whatever there has to do with the gadget in a 35-minute item short video.

The video begins with a breakdown of the Surface brand name and its journey leading up to the Duo with a clear focus on attending to users’ requirements and believing outdoors the box in regards to both software application and hardware. The real item demonstration begins at around the 8-minute mark where Panay information the user interface design. Navigating the OS and changing through apps appears fluid and responsive and each supported app will have the ability to deal with either of the 2 screens or in a “spanned mode” throughout both for included performance.

The essential takeaway is that Duo will adjust to your use patterns and use-cases rather of the other method around. The gadget was developed with the concept of “keeping you in-flow” by spreading out material over both screens letting you do more than one job at a time. Duo will likewise adjust to the method you’re utilizing it whether its folded, in picture or …