Check out the official Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra teardown video

Xiaomi launched the Mi 10 Ultra with mind-blowing 120W wired fast-charging. The phone is unlikely to escape China raising the question whether we’ll be able to see a proper teardown on YouTube, revealing the heat dissipation situation.

Thankfully, the company itself posted a neat video where the device is stripped down to its internals, showcasing even more details than we would’ve seen in any third-party video.

The clip is about two minutes and is pretty straightforward – there are no cheap jokes or puns, just animations, closeups, and details. The first thing we see when removing the back panel is the NFC chip and the coil for the 50W wireless charging.

Xiaomi reminded that if the Mi 10 Ultra is sitting on the proprietary charger, it can get from 0 to 100% in 40 minutes – something competitors are not able to reach even over the wire.

Speaking about absurd speeds of charging, the 4,500 mAh battery tops up in 23 minutes thanks to its dual-cell solution. Then, the decorative element over the camera is removed and Xiaomi reveals some of the sensors behind the lenses – the periscope cam bends light through a prism that goes into a 48 MP Sony IMX586 sensor – it is so magnificent, it used to be the go-to sensor for main cams back when the Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro was announced.

