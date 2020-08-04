Check out the new Galaxy Unpacked teaser, revealing even more of the incoming devices

Tomorrow is August 5, suggesting we’re lastly visiting an unveiling of newest Samsung devices throughout the business’s 2nd Unpacked occasion for the year. Last week we saw the very first teaser for the new items, and today the Korean business offered us another preview.

There’s a mobile phone with a rectangle-shaped video camera setup, revealing a minimum of 3 cams, lined up vertically, which’s plainly the Galaxy Note20 lineup. Then we see a summary of the Galaxy Fold 2, the case of the Galaxy Buds Live opening like a ring box, a look of the Galaxy Watch 3.

The occasion will happen in Samsung’s development workplaces in South Korea, and will be streamed online as is the standard in these pandemic times.

The business has actually brought significant home entertainment stars like young boy band BTS, Fortnite banner Myth and the singer/songwriter Khalid to promote the new devices, which will be formally revealed tomorrow by TM Roh (no, that’s not a pun).